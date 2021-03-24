Zac Efron is leaving Australia and taking his girlfriend Vanessa Valladares with him

Zac Efron’s girlfriend Vanessa Valladares continues to be one of the luckiest people in the world. It was revealed by the DailyMail on Tuesday that Efron is “leaving Australia and taking girlfriend Vanessa Valladares with him.” Efron is heading to Canada in May to start shooting the film adaptation of Stephen King’s novel “Firestarter.” According to reports, his boo will be right there with him making the international trip.

According to the “well-placed source” Valladares will spend around 2 months in Canada with him while he films the sci-fi horror flick before they return to Australia together. The actor moved to Byron Bay exactly a year ago to try and escape the COVID-19 pandemic, found love in the process, and canceled his flight back to Los Angeles. They’ve been dating for a year and he plans to make the move “more permanent.” As noted by the DailyMail, a source recently told New Idea, “I really think Zac’s at the point where he’d marry Vanessa tomorrow if she said yes.”

Their love story keeps dreams alive for all the “normal’ folk out there hoping a celebrity like Efron comes and shows you a whole new world. The “Down to Earth” host met his new love while she was working at Byron Bay’s General Store & Café. The cafe’s boss introduced the 33-year-old heartthrob to the 26-year-old waitress and things quickly got serious. Aside from living together in Byron Bay, she’s been his cheerleader for the last year, regularly visiting him on set. Recently, they traveled to the South Australian outback together for his film “Gold,” per DailyMail.