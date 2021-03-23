Salma Hayek shows cinched waist in stunning bathing suit photo

Salma Hayek shows cinched waist, killer legs, and beach hair while posing in a stunning bathing suit photo. The actress shared on social media how she spent her Sunday in an undisclosed location by the beach.
Captioning the image with the hashtag “#sundayfunday,” the Mexican superstar rocked classic sunglasses and a purple one-piece bathing suit with a pronounced yet classy cleavage.
To date, Hayek garnered over one million likes and thousands of comments, mainly including the flame emoji.
The 54-year-old star has been sharing many images showing her hourglass figure, and according to her, it is a “liberating” experience. “I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m glad I took a lot of pictures; I have no shame on it because it was the first week of the vacation.”
Believe it or not, Salma Hayek doesn’t exercise as much as we might think. According to the mom of one, she doesn’t have a routine. “Some people have the discipline to exercise in the morning, and I didn’t develop that,” she told PEOPLE. “I work with a woman in London who taught me how to hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long. So even when you brush your teeth, you’re working the muscles,” she said.
“It’s restorative yoga,” Hayek continued. “She taught me how to tone [my muscles] without clenching them. You relax them and focus on the parts that need to be used, but never with tension. If you’re aware of your body, you’d be surprised by the effect it can have.”
For Hayek, following a diet is a rocky path. “My relationship with food is extremely emotional, as I eat when I am sad, I eat when I am happy, I eat when I’m relaxing,” said in an interview with Hello! Magazine. ”That’s why it is important for me to make good choices when it comes to the food.”
“When I feel stressed, I turn to food for comfort,” she told Canada’s More magazine.
“After doing a juice cleanse, I’m motivated to eat healthier and not emotionally.”
“Cleansing is like my meditation. It makes me stop, focus, and think about what I‘m putting into my body. I’m making a commitment to my health and hitting the reset button,” the actress said.