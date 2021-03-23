Salma Hayek shows cinched waist in stunning bathing suit photo

Salma Hayek shows cinched waist, killer legs, and beach hair while posing in a stunning bathing suit photo. The actress shared on social media how she spent her Sunday in an undisclosed location by the beach.

Captioning the image with the hashtag “#sundayfunday,” the Mexican superstar rocked classic sunglasses and a purple one-piece bathing suit with a pronounced yet classy cleavage.

To date, Hayek garnered over one million likes and thousands of comments, mainly including the flame emoji.

The 54-year-old star has been sharing many images showing her hourglass figure, and according to her, it is a “liberating” experience. “I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m glad I took a lot of pictures; I have no shame on it because it was the first week of the vacation.”

Believe it or not, Salma Hayek doesn’t exercise as much as we might think. According to the mom of one, she doesn’t have a routine. “Some people have the discipline to exercise in the morning, and I didn’t develop that,” she told PEOPLE. “I work with a woman in London who taught me how to hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long. So even when you brush your teeth, you’re working the muscles,” she said.