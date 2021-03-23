Katy Perry hints at a future collaboration with former foe Taylor Swift

Katy Perry is totally here for a collaboration with Taylor Swift sometime in the future.

American Idol viewers got a teaser from the judge during the Hollywood Week duets episode on Monday, March 22. Perry’s hint came after contestants Camille Lamb and Althea Grace put their differences aside to pull off their performance of Lesley Gore’s “You Don‘t Own Me.”

Earlier in the episode, Camille and Althea were at odds with one another and struggled to get along. Althea even told the camera, “Both of us feel this weird tension.”

That’s when Katy Perry stepped in to offer the pair a pep talk.

“You guys are both on the same team,” the singer told them. ”Don’t forget about that.”

In the end, Camille and Althea both earned a spot in the next round, proving their maturity in the situation paid off. As it turns out, their success made Katy feel so strongly that she started thinking about how important it is to put differences, applying the sentiment to her own life.

"Can you imagine if @taylorswift13 and I work together... what we could do?" - @katyperry



👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/V0kC0LsDwG — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) March 23, 2021

“Can you imagine, if Taylor and I worked together, what we could do?” Katy asked her fellow judges. That’s when Luke Bryan nodded his head silently while seemingly pondering the thought, which is exactly what viewers at home were doing.

If you’ll recall, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift were in the headlines for their supposed feud for years. In 2014, Swift told Rolling Stone that her song “Bad Blood” was about another female artist, though she has yet to disclose who, specifically.

“She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour,” Swift said. “She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me.” This lines up with what Katy has revealed about the situation, telling James Corden it was about backup dancers.

More recently, though, these two seem to be in a much better place.

The pair shared a hug in Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video in 2019, with Taylor telling the U.K.’s Capitol Breakfast that same year that they’ve “really been on good terms for a while.”