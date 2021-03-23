Bebe Rexha defends Kylie Jenner amid donation controversy

Bebe Rexha is joining the controversy caused by Kylie Jenner’s recent donation, after the makeup guru and entrepreneur posted her $5.000 contribution to a GoFundMe with a goal of $120.000.

The 31-year-old singer who recently released her new single Sacrifice, took to Twitter to defend Kylie, stating that although she is not friends with the reality star, “It’s not anyone’s business how anyone spends their money. Period.”

Kylie was heavily criticized, as she has been previously described as a “self-made billionaire,” with online users claiming she should have donated the full amount.

Kylie Jenner is worth a billion dollars. One of her makeup artists needs life saving surgery worth $60k. She donated $5k and appealed to her fan base for the rest.



The average household wealth in NZ is $84k. The scaled cost of surgery for her would be $5. Kylie contributed 42c. — Mazbou Q 🇳🇬 #ENDSARS (@mazbouq) March 21, 2021

The GoFundMe campaign was set with the purpose of raising money for makeup artist Samuel Rauda, who had a terrifying car accident and underwent emergency brain surgery.

While the celebrity faced backlash, Bebe urged everyone to get the information correct, explaining that Rauda is not Kylie’s friend and is “not her makeup artist.”

my good friend and talented makeup artist @makeupbysamuel was in a very bad accident Sunday and is recovering from 8 head injuries and emergancy brain surgery. pls also donate to his go fund mehttps://t.co/euB8zQY4aG — NIKI DEMAR (@nikidemar) March 16, 2021

Adding that the billionaire posted the GoFundMe and “gave 5k to someone who she prob met only once. Y’all are bored,” in reference to the comments made on social media.

The 23-year-old star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians released a statement explaining how it all went down, revealing that she doesn’t have a personal relationship with Rauda, but worked with him a few years ago.