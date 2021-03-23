Rebel Wilson injured in London biking accident with an unleashed dog

Even though Rebel Wilson is a big fan of dogs, not all of her interactions with man’s best friend have been positive.

The Pitch Perfect actress took to her Instagram Story on Monday, March 22 to share a photo of herself icing her left leg after a bicycle accident. Unfortunately for the star, the accident involved a dog that wasn’t on a leash.

“F**k people who don‘t have their dogs on the leash and let them run onto the road!!” she captioned the post.

After sharing the image of her recovery, she posted footage of herself enjoying her bike ride through London prior to suffering the leg injury. In the videos, the 41-year-old can be seen wearing a helmet and mask, doing her part to keep safe during the ongoing pandemic.

“But 20 minutes earlier before the accident I was cycling great!!” she wrote.

While her most recent interaction was anything but positive, Rebel actually does know a thing or two about dogs. Trading in her usual co-stars for some canines, Wilson is the host of ABC’s dog-groomer competition series Pooch Perfect , which premieres Tuesday, March 30.

It should come as no surprise that the star was out for a bike ride when she got her injury as Rebel has been on her health and wellness journey for over a year now. Even though her “year of health” might be over, that doesn’t mean she’s giving up on her fitness goals.

“You are never really finished with it,” Rebel said to E! News about her wellness journey back in November 2020. “I hope everybody out there tries to get a bit healthier, and especially the pandemic, you want a good immune system and to be as healthy as you possibly can.”