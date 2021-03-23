Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had a dinner date at their favorite Malibu restaurant

Kourtney Kardashian spent another night out with her boo, Travis Barker. The famous couple was spotted hand in hand on another dinner date together over the weekend at one of their favorite restaurants.
The Poosh founder and musician were seen leaving Nobu in Malibu late Saturday night, the same place they were spotted eating dinner at just the night before. Reportedly, both Kardashian and Barker were not on parent duty this past weekend as Kardashian’s three children were spending time with Scott Disick and Barker’s two young teens were supposedly with their mom, according to Grosby Group.
For the occasion, the reality star wore a silver and green striped cropped button-down sweater paired with leather pants that had a slit going across each thigh. She accessorized with leather boots and a tiny green purse. Her long dark hair was styled down and parted in the middle. Barker wore a flannel shirt over a graphic tee paired with black printed jeans, Vans sneakers, and a beanie on his head.
It seems that things are getting serious between the 41-year-old and the former Blink 182 drummer. On Monday night, Barker shared to his Instagram stories a black and white photo of a white envelope that said “i love you” with a heart on it. Based on previous revelations, the handwriting is Kardashian’s. It seems the two are already at the stage in their relationship of saying that four letter word.
Kardashian and Barker have been friends and neighbors for years and they reportedly starting dating back in 2020 but it became public earlier this year.