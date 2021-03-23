Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had a dinner date at their favorite Malibu restaurant

Kourtney Kardashian spent another night out with her boo, Travis Barker. The famous couple was spotted hand in hand on another dinner date together over the weekend at one of their favorite restaurants.

©GrosbyGroup



Things seem to be getting serious between the couple.

The Poosh founder and musician were seen leaving Nobu in Malibu late Saturday night, the same place they were spotted eating dinner at just the night before. Reportedly, both Kardashian and Barker were not on parent duty this past weekend as Kardashian’s three children were spending time with Scott Disick and Barker’s two young teens were supposedly with their mom, according to Grosby Group.

For the occasion, the reality star wore a silver and green striped cropped button-down sweater paired with leather pants that had a slit going across each thigh. She accessorized with leather boots and a tiny green purse. Her long dark hair was styled down and parted in the middle. Barker wore a flannel shirt over a graphic tee paired with black printed jeans, Vans sneakers, and a beanie on his head.