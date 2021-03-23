Is Britney Spears really doing a tell-all with Oprah Winfrey?

Sorry, Britney Spears won‘t be doing a tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, not any time soon anyways. After Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took the world by storm, Spears’ fans began fantasizing about how amazing it would be for the singer to do her own tell-all with the famous host. Then they thought their dreams might come true after a source close to the singer told Entertainment Tonight that while she has “always hated doing interviews… Oprah would most likely be her first choice.” It wouldn’t be the first time the icons talked, in 2002 Spears performed on The Oprah Winfrey Show and they chatted for a long time. Unfortunately on Sunday, another source told US Weekly that while she does want to tell her story, the conservatorship makes it difficult and it’s not something on her immediate radar.

©ABC



Britney Spears and Oprah Winfrey 2002

The source told US Weekly, “The report about Britney considering a tell-all is greatly exaggerated and essentially giving false hope to the fans who tweeted calls for it after the Harry and Meghan interview.“ Furthermore, “Britney would like to tell her story and has always wanted to write a memoir, but the conservatorship makes that difficult, and it’s not something on her immediate radar, anyway.”



A second insider told the outlet she wants to speak out and “could do so on social media” with the help of her boyfriend Sam Asgarhi. “Britney hasn’t mentioned doing an interview. She wants to speak and could do so on social media with the assistance of on his platforms if it got to be this emergency situation for her,” they explained. “She doesn’t want to be filtered.” Many followers of the #FreeBritney movement believed that Asghari was one of Britney’s “handlers” until earlier this year. Days after the release of the bombshell documentary The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears Asghari finally spoke up about her father Jamie Spears. According got Bustle the personal trainer wrote, “Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way.” He refused to elaborate but added, “In my opinion, Jamie is a total d*ck.”



Spears has of course been under a controversial conservatorship since 2008 and her father has most of the control. In march Jamie’s attorney, Vivian Lee Thoreen told CNN that Spear’s dad “would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship.” She added, “Whether or not there is an end to the conservatorship really depends on Britney. If she wants to end her conservatorship, she can file a petition to end it.”



