Heidi Klum went makeup free with her 16-year-old daughter Leni and they’re basically twins

Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni Klum have the cutest relationship and love spending time together. And, they’re practically identical. Heidi might be 47 years old but you wouldn’t know that by looking at the former supermodel. Last week the America’s Got Talent judge posted a series of makeup-free selfies with her sixteen-year-old daughter and the two look like a couple of teenaged besties. Heidi and Leni both gave fierce and silly looks to the camera and even their blonde hair is the same length. The mom of four captioned the pic “all natural” and hash-tagged, “no filter” and “no retouching.”

©Heidi Klum



Heidi and Leni Klum

The mother-daughter duo was on a girl’s trip and Heidi let Leni drive since she’s all grown up. She posted a video on the road as they jammed out to Justin Bieber’s new song “Peaches” featuring Daniel Caesar and looked happy to be spending time alone time with the teenager.

After their girl’s trip, they spent some time hanging out with Heidi’s husband Tom Kaulitz, 31. Klum decided to ditch the natural look and rocked some amazing red lipstick and posed for some fun pics. Kaulitz hit his own poses and showed off his “assets,” thankfully Klum censored the photo with a peach emoji.