Why Hilary Duff thinks she is having a baby boy

Hilary Duff is opening up about her pregnancy, revealing she has a feeling that her baby is going to be a boy!

Loading the player...

The 33-year-old actress and singer who is having a third child, and the second with her husband Matthew Koma, touched the subject during a recent appearance in the Informed Pregnancy Podcast.

Hilary joked about her recent hair dye and stated that although “the blue hair seems like we do know,” they really have no idea yet.

She also confessed that she is nervous about having a girl, because her 2-year-old daughter Banks was “a tough cookie as a baby,” however she assured it was just a phase and could totally see it.

The celebrity couple also shared their excitement to welcome the new member of their family, with Hilary celebrating baby number 3 with her closest friends, posting some of the sweet moments on her personal Instagram account.