Why Hilary Duff thinks she is having a baby boy

Hilary Duff is opening up about her pregnancy, revealing she has a feeling that her baby is going to be a boy!
The 33-year-old actress and singer who is having a third child, and the second with her husband Matthew Koma, touched the subject during a recent appearance in the Informed Pregnancy Podcast.
Hilary joked about her recent hair dye and stated that although “the blue hair seems like we do know,” they really have no idea yet.
She also confessed that she is nervous about having a girl, because her 2-year-old daughter Banks was “a tough cookie as a baby,” however she assured it was just a phase and could totally see it.
The celebrity couple also shared their excitement to welcome the new member of their family, with Hilary celebrating baby number 3 with her closest friends, posting some of the sweet moments on her personal Instagram account.
The star looked gorgeous with her blue hair and a long flowy dress, describing the day as relaxing and expressing how grateful she is for her friends.
“I got quality time with many of my LA friends who I haven’t been able to see in one setting in so long and deeply missed my tried and trues who live far away,” she wrote.
Hilary said she felt guilty for a while, “I was like, ‘I should know, it’s inside my body. It’s my baby, I should know.’” adding that now she doesn’t have a strong feeling about it, but thinks it’s a boy.