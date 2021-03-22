Johnny Depp is victim of another trespasser at his Hollywood mansion

Johnny Depp received a very unexpected visit at his Hollywood Hills residence, being this the second trespasser approaching the actor’s mansion since January.

A neighbor called the police after seeing a homeless man next to their pool, and when confronted he jumped a gate, entering Depp’s home.

The police received a second call when the star’s security team noticed the intruder, and when authorities arrived, they reported the man was actually taking a shower in one of the bathrooms of the mansion.

©Toby Canham/Splash News





He was apparently making himself at home, as he made himself a drink after going through Johnny’s liquor.

The cops had to force their way into the bathroom after the homeless man refused to come out and he was later arrested and accused of vandalism.

There have been a large number of reports with similar cases in Los Angeles this year, including a woman in January who triggered Depp’s security system and Kim Kardashian’s dangerous trespasser who crashed in front of her property.

Billie Eilish was also recently seeking protection against a disturbing individual who was camping in front of her house, as well as Kylie Jenner who requested a restraining order after almost having an encounter with a suspected burglar.

Johnny Depp is still enduring the legal battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard, and he recently broke his social media silence to announce his participation in a new project, since exiting the highly-anticipated movie Fantastic Beasts .