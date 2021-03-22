Jessica Alba revealed when she knew her husband Cash Warren was her soulmate

A soulmate is described as a person with whom one has a feeling of deep or natural affinity, and that’s precisely how actress Jessica Alba realized her husband Cash Warren was the one.

After meeting him on the set of Fantastic Four and dating not long after, Alba realized this was different. “I just knew when I met him that I was going to know him forever,” she told InStyle. “It was weird; he instantly felt like family. It was so easy. I’d never felt like that with anyone. I was usually pretty self-conscious, minding my p’s and q’s, very aware of every time my fork hit the plate when I was having dinner on a date. With him, there was none of that. We got each other. We’re kindred spirits.”

©GettyImages GALLERY



Actress Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Following their instinct, the pair got engaged in late 2007 and got married in an intimate courthouse ceremony in May 2008. The same year their first child, Honor, was born, and then Haven and Hayes arrived to complete the family of five.

©GettyImages GALLERY



Jessica Alba, Haven Garner Warren, Cash Warren, Hayes Alba Warren, Honor Marie Warren and family attend The Baby2Baby Holiday Party Presented By FRAME And Uber

After years together, the actress assures her, her husband is her fan. “Whenever I doubt myself for a second, he’s the first one to come up and say, ‘You can do this, I believe in you,‘” she told Us Weekly. “I don’t know what I’d do without him there. And he’s so good with the kids. We’re really happy.”

In January, the Honest Company co-founder revealed to People how her family entertained themselves during the quarantine. “We learned TikTok,” she says. “Cash hates them but the girls still love them!”

According to the actress they are also keeping themselves busy in the kitchen. “I’ve trained the kids over quarantine on how to make coffee. Honor is better at it than Haven,” she revealed. “Haven pretends like she can’t, she’s like, ‘It’s just too many steps! I just don’t understand!’”

Alba joked on The Drew Barrymore Show that after spending so much time together during quarantine she needs a vacation. “[We’re] gonna go away for a week and I don’t really know what we’re getting ourselves into, I just know I can’t be around my family anymore because I’ve literally had it. I’ve had enough,” she said, referring to a “mom vacation” she planned with her friend Kelly Sawyer. “Real talk: I told everyone in the family that I need a break from them,” she said.