Kim Kardashian remembers getting mistaken for Kendall Jenner’s mom

It’s hard to imagine anyone not knowing who Kim Kardashian is, but when she was younger, people mistook her for someone completely different.

On Sunday, March 21, the entrepreneur took to the KKW Fragrance Instagram profile to promote her latest collaboration with her sister, Kendall Jenner . In a short clip posted to the account, the pair shared a few memories from their childhood, which includes a story about how Kim was frequently mistaken for Kendall’s mom.

“When she was born, or she was like, under a year old, I used to have to be her babysitter all the time when I was 16,” Kim explained, noting that Kendall’s parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, were hard at work.

“I would have to go and I would carry her in the stroller and everyone thought she was my kid. Like, I was so grown. Everyone thought she was my kid and I kind of secretly loved it.”

“And now they think we’re twins,” the mother of four said before adding with a laugh, “Just kidding.”

Kim and Kendall first announced their upcoming collaboration on March 18, sharing a series of campaign photos on social media.

“Three new fragrances inspired by @KendallJenner‘s love of the outdoors and horseback riding,” she wrote. “These fragrances are so different than anything that we’ve ever done before for KKW Fragrance. Kendall has completely different scents than me. They’re so luxe and rich! Everyone that smells them has become addicted to these. Olive, Amber and Blue Roan in our popular 30ML bottles. The range is both universal and unique, and I can’t wait for everyone to smell them!”