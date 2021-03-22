Priyanka Chopra reveals why at the beginning she didn’t take ‘very seriously’ Nick Jonas’s flirtatious texts

Indian actress, singer, and film producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up to Oprah Winfrey on her Discovery+ talk show “Super Soul,” about her relationship with singer and actor Nick Jonas . During the candid interview, Chopra revealed she had her doubts about the Texas native.

“I may have judged the book by the cover,” she said, referring to the time Nick Jonas began sending flirtatious texts. “I didn’t honestly take it very seriously when Nick was texting me. I was 35; I was like, I want to get married, I want to have kids. He’s in his 20s; I don’t know if that’s something that he’d want to do. I did that to myself for a while until I actually went out with him.”

©GettyImages GALLERY



Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in New York

Once the now 38-year-old The White Tiger actress gave him an opportunity and agreed to go out, all her doubts and fears disappeared. “He’s such a self-assured man, so sensible, so excited about my achievements, my dreams,” she explained. “Such a true partnership that he offers me in everything that we do together. I truly believe that my mom manifested him because that was her marriage.”

In the conversation, Winfrey also referenced Chopra’s book and how the actress thought her mom “dreamed him up or had some spiritual force in bringing him into your life.”

According to Chopra, her parents “worked together, they lived together, they built a home together, they built a life together in equal partnership, and I saw that growing up,” she said. “I’m just amazed that I found exactly what I kind of grew up with, Nick. I let it happen.”

©@nickjonas GALLERY



Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in India

The law of attraction worked in Chopra’s favor after writing a list of five things she was looking for in a partner. Six months later, she met the person she described on her list. “I wanted somebody who was honest and comes from an honest place all the time,” she told Winfrey. “Somebody who knew family, who loved family… someone who loved his job, because I love mine and I find purpose in my work, and I wanted someone who is creative enough to find purpose in their work.”

“He should understand business and finances because I don’t,” she joked. “Another one was confidence in himself; I cannot stand insecure men,” she highlighted. “It’s not a good look on anyone… Nick was just all of that.”

Next up on #SuperSoul: @priyankachopra! The actress, and now best-selling author of her memoir #Unfinished, joins me from London (thank you, technology) to tell us how she's learned to live a fearless life—and discuss her marriage with @nickjonas. Stream it now on @discoveryplus. pic.twitter.com/AvK2gMMFIP — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 21, 2021

The actress also revealed that Jonas is her biggest fan. “He was just so excited about everything that I did,” she explained. “He’s watched ‘The White Tiger’ six times; he talks about it to all of his friends; he’s read the book like seven times. He’s just a champion. He reminds me so much of how my dad used to be,” she added.