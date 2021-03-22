Ana de Armas shuts down rumors that she’s back with Ben Affleck

Ana de Armas is shutting down any speculation that she and her ex-boyfriend, Ben Affleck , are back together.
On Sunday, March 21, the Knives Out actress raised a few eyebrows when she uploaded a selfie to her Instagram Stories, which showed her wearing a half-heart necklace. Affleck was previously spotted rocking the other half of the gold pendant in May 2020, when they were still in a relationship.
While Ana’s eerie post sparked speculation that the former couple were back together, she seemingly denied those rumors the very next day. On Monday, March 22, de Armas posted a series of GIFs that read “Nope,” “No,” and “I Don’t Think So” on her Instagram Stories alongside a hand making a peace sign.
It seems like the actress wants everyone knowing there’s no chance of reconciliation here.
Back in January, reports confirmed that the actors had called it quits after nearly one year of dating.
“The breakup was amicable, [but] she was the one who called things off,” a source revealed to Us Weekly at the time. “Ben and Ana were moving in different directions in their lives and stopped seeing eye to eye. The two couldn’t work through their differences and have decided to end their relationship.”
A second insider later told Us that the exes hoped to “still maintain some type of friendship,” adding, “Ben and Ana were so close to each other. They have their issues but still want to remain on good terms.”
Only a few hours after their break-up went public, a man was photographed throwing a life-size cutout of de Armas into a garbage can outside of the Ben Affleck’s Los Angeles home. Even though fans speculated that the man was Affleck’s brother, Casey Affleck, the actor went on to tell Entertainment Tonight, “No, that’s not me.”
After being photographed together multiple times, it was revealed in March 2020 that Ana and Ben were dating after they met on the set of the upcoming movie Deep Water. They made their relationship Instagram official the following month after celebrating de Armas’ birthday near Joshua Tree National Park in California.
Throughout the course of their relationship, the stars quarantined together at Affleck’s home in Los Angeles, where they were spotted going on walks and getting coffee almost daily throughout the pandemic.