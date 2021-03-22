Ana de Armas shuts down rumors that she’s back with Ben Affleck

Ana de Armas is shutting down any speculation that she and her ex-boyfriend, Ben Affleck , are back together.

On Sunday, March 21, the Knives Out actress raised a few eyebrows when she uploaded a selfie to her Instagram Stories, which showed her wearing a half-heart necklace. Affleck was previously spotted rocking the other half of the gold pendant in May 2020, when they were still in a relationship.

©Ana de Armas





While Ana’s eerie post sparked speculation that the former couple were back together, she seemingly denied those rumors the very next day. On Monday, March 22, de Armas posted a series of GIFs that read “Nope,” “No,” and “I Don’t Think So” on her Instagram Stories alongside a hand making a peace sign.

It seems like the actress wants everyone knowing there’s no chance of reconciliation here.

©Ana de Armas







Back in January, reports confirmed that the actors had called it quits after nearly one year of dating.

“The breakup was amicable, [but] she was the one who called things off,” a source revealed to Us Weekly at the time. “Ben and Ana were moving in different directions in their lives and stopped seeing eye to eye. The two couldn’t work through their differences and have decided to end their relationship.”

A second insider later told Us that the exes hoped to “still maintain some type of friendship,” adding, “Ben and Ana were so close to each other. They have their issues but still want to remain on good terms.”