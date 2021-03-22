Joe Manganiello introduced Sofia Vergara to the ‘golden eras of TV’ during the pandemic

Joe Manganiello and his wife, Sofia Vergara , made the most out of all their extra TV watching time during the pandemic.

During an interview with PEOPLE about their partnership with Cadillac and the 2021 Escalade, the couple revealed that quarantine brought about some welcome changes for them, allowing the pair to spend a lot of down time together.

The 48-year-old actress revealed that she got to do things with her husband that were typically out of the ordinary due to their busy schedules, like having dinner “every night together,” Manganiello also says he got to introduce Vergara to some iconic television classics that she had previously never seen before.

“Sofia had never seen The Sopranos, Mad Men or The Wire,” the 44-year-old revealed. “So we watched every single episode of all of those shows, and a bunch of others too, during the pandemic.”

He continued, “It was like revisiting all the golden eras of TV that she had never seen before, which was really fun.”

Not only have they been spending more time together at home, the couple also recently got to work together professionally, teaming up with Cadillac for a new commercial.

In the ad, Vergara and Manganiello--who celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary last November--test out the 2021 Escalade’s Super Cruise feature, which is “the industry’s first true hands-free driver assistance system for enabled roads,” according to Cadillac.

“I‘ve been driving an Escalade for years, so to get to drive the new one — and to especially take it out on the freeway and try the Super Cruise out — that was amazing,” Manganiello told PEOPLE. “To see all the new features that the new Cadillac has was really mind-blowing.”