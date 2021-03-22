Benjamin Mascolo proposed to Bella Thorne with a stunning pear-shaped ring

Bella Thorne is officially engaged to boyfriend of two years, Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo. The ‘Shake It’ singer and Mascolo announced the exciting news on Sunday by posting to each of their Instagram accounts.

Mascolo posted a series of photos showing him and Thorne posing arm in arm with the 23-year-old flashing the stunning pear-shaped diamond ring on her left hand. “She said yes!” Mascolo captioned his post.

Thorne took to her stories to thank everyone for congratulating her and Mascolo. She also posted pictures of her decorated home that was filled with balloons and framed photos of the couple.

Mascolo took to his Instagram stories to explain how he proposed to the former Disney star. He popped the question on the set of the movie, “Time Is Up,” the couple is starring in together.



“I wrote the love letter on the back of the script of our movie....” the Italian singer wrote in his story. ”At the end of the last scene, she was at the monitor watching with the director and .. surprise.”

Also in the 27-year-old’s Instagram story, the singer revealed where the couple might potentially get married. In the video, he’s heard saying to his soon-to-be wife as Thorne giggled in the background, “Thank you for being amazing, baby. I love you so much. Yay, we‘re getting married! Celebration in Italy and America both.”