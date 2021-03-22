Salma Hayek admits that her relationship with food is an emotional one

Salma Hayek is one who fully embraces and loves her body. The 54-year-old beauty never hesitates to post a sexy bikini photo that shows off her curves. Hayek recently revealed in an interview that she does pay careful attention to what she eats and specifically her relationship with food.

“My relationship with food is extremely emotional, as I eat when I am sad, I eat when I am happy, I eat when I‘m relaxing,” said in an interview with Hello! Magazine. ”That’s why it is important for me to make good choices when it comes to the food.”

“When I feel stressed, I turn to food for comfort,” she told Canada’s More magazine.”After doing a juice cleanse, I’m motivated to eat healthier and not emotionally.

“Cleansing is like my meditation. It makes me stop, focus, and think about what I‘m putting into my body. I’m making a commitment to my health and hitting the reset button,” the actress said.

Food, specifically Mexican food, was a big part of Hayek’s upbringing and she has fond memories of growing up in the kitchen cooking with her family. “It‘s a cultural reflection of who you are and where you came from,” she said. ”I am happy whenever I’m eating food my family would make, because it brings me back to happy memories.”