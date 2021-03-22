Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz posed au naturel for a mirror selfie

Engaged couple, Brooklyn Beckham and fiancée Nicola Peltz are always showing their love for one another in adorable Instagram photos.
On Sunday, the 22-year-old posted several PDA filled pictures of him and Peltz on his Instagram story. One of the photos is of the aspiring photographer hugging his 26-year-old boo who is clearly topless but covering herself up.
Supposedly this picture is a repost as the original was posted by Beckham last month. For a refresher, in the photo, Beckham is shirtless as well and he is standing behind Peltz with his arm across her chest.
In white text, the famous son wrote on the photos, “My safe place x. Love you baby.” In the picture, the couple are standing in a bathroom in front of a cluttered counter filled with hats and bags.
The love posts didn’t stop there. On the next story, Beckham put on his stories an up-close photo of his bare legs and Peltz’s pedicured feet. In the photo, Beckham is seen grasping the 26-year-old’s toes with his hand, interlocking his fingers with her toes.
The couple never miss an opportunity to declare their love for one another. Earlier this month, Peltz posted a sweet birthday message for Beckham’s 22nd birthday. The photo was of Peltz and Beckham hugging each other at the beach.
She captioned the Instagram post, “happy birthday baby 💖 you’re such an incredible person and your heart is pure gold. i love you so so much brooklyn.” Beckham sweetly commented on the picture writing, “Love you so much Nicola x my other half,” with three red heart emojis.