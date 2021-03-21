Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian welcome adorable new family additions

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are the proud new owners of chickens. The Reddit co-founder showed off the family’s animals on Instagram, along with a hilarious quip about their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Next to a snap of the hens in their fenced off environment, the dad-of-one said his three-year-old daughter named them. And name them she certainly did.
Olympia dubbed hilarious and sweet monikers upon the livestock, which seem to be new to the famous family. Her choices were: Chickaletta, Minnie, Daisy and the not-pictured Bum Bum.
The names reflect Olympia’s favorite entertainment, which include the TV show PAW Patrol and all things Disney. We saw her love for PAW Patrol ’s Chickaletta over the summer, as Alexis Sr. whipped up a pancake replica of the character for his daughter’s breakfast amusement. “It was only a matter of time before @olympiaohanian asked for chickaletta,” he wrote on Instagram Story.
When Alexis served his tiny tot the custom confection, he exclaimed: “Bok! Bok!” Excited Olympia, who was watching tv (most likely Paw Patrol), looked elated upon seeing the final product. As Alexis later wrote on Instagram: “Speechless is the best reaction.”
The hens are a part of the trio’s family farm (the O-HEN-nian farm?). Alexis first shared the news about three weeks ago, posting a snap of “pigeon peas.” He added: “First harvest from our family farm! 👨🌾 Y‘all want a video tour?” We most certainly do! After that he shared a photo of their dog roaming the grounds of their new farm. Here’s to hoping we get that tour soon!