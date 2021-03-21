Salma Hayek flaunts beach bod in paradise

Salma Hayek treated fans to yet another stunning beach bod ‘gram. The 54-year-old star continued her tradition of “Sunday Funday” posts with a scenic snap. Salma suited up in a purple one-piece and posed beside a paradisiacal ocean view. From her wavy and windswept beach hair to her hourglass shape, fans immediately praised the Mexican-American’s beautiful appearance. Within minutes, the Oscar-nominee amassed thousands of complimentary comments.

It’s unclear as to whether the filtered photo is new or a throwback as Salma is known to stockpile images and post at later dates. The producer has been in L.A. this month with her family, and while there’s certainly stunning views there, the picture could also be from her travels.

This is Hayek’s first beach post in a while. The powerhouse has become known for sharing body positive posts, often in a pool or on an exotic looking beach. Her bikini grams came up in a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight, prompting her to reveal why she shares them.

“I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year,” she said, adding that she took a lot of snaps of herself once she did get to her goal size. “I‘m glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it, because it was the first week of the vacation.” She called the photos “liberating.”

Although she worked hard to get back into her desired shape, she said quarantine made it harder. “But after that first week and when I heard that everybody was going back into quarantine, I started eating again,” she joked.

“I saved my pictures, I‘m not in the same condition today and I’m spreading the love out like every two weeks,” she elaborated. “I’m going to put up another one. I’m almost running out of them but I don’t know if you have that feeling, like, 2021!”