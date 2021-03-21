JLo gives emotional goodbye speech on film set: ‘I remember why I love it so much’

Jennifer Lopez paid a sweet goodbye to cast members on her new Lionsgate film Shotgun Wedding. After filming a beach wedding scene, the 51-year-old superstar took to a mini mic to express her feelings. JLo gave a heartfelt impromptu farewell to the actors being wrapped, saying how special it has been to make this project after the pandemic. Her producing partner Elaine Goldsmith Thomas shared a clip of the lovely sentiment, writing: “After a year in seclusion during a global pandemic we could not have asked for a better experience under the brilliant direction of @jasontmoore.”

Standing before the cast and crew, Jennifer said: “I couldn’t have dreamed when we started talking about doing this movie - Jason and I on our first zoom - that we would have collected such an incredible group of people, who are so perfect in every way. I feel like we’re all destined to be here.”

Touching on how wonderful it is to be back at work, she continued: “It’s my first movie back since the pandemic and I remember why I love it so much and why I love to be around people so much.” She then added a quote from someone else, saying: “Great location, but better people.”

“We’re gonna miss you guys and we love you and we thank you so much,” she capped things off. The actors being wrapped were: Desmin Borges, Jennifer Coolidge, Sônia Braga, Melissa Hunter, Cheech Marin and Steve Coulter. According to the team’s posts, principal photography is only halfway done. However, fans have already been treated to several enticing sneak peeks at the upcoming rom-com on social media and it looks like the escape we all need right now. Stay tuned.