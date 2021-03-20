Nicki Minaj’s family files $150 million lawsuit against man who killed her father in hit-and-run

Nicki Minaj and her family want justice from the man who killed their patriarch Robert Maraj in a hit-and-run. Minaj’s mother Carol Maraj reportedly hired high-profile trial lawyer Ben Crump and filed a $150 million lawsuit against driver Charles Polevich, who struck and killed Robert back in February while he walked along a Long Island road. “Paul Napoli and I have filed a $150 million lawsuit in the hit-and-run death of Robert Maraj, @nickiminaj’s father,” Crump wrote in a social media statement.

“After striking Maraj, Polevich left the accident scene and did not call for emergency services or render aid to Maraj,” Crump elaborated in his caption. “He was not only irresponsible and negligent, but more concerned about running away and hiding than seeking help.”

The attorney went on to call Polevich a coward, and reiterated the family’s desire for justice. “Polevich‘s behavior was criminal, cowardly, and immoral,” he continued. “We will hold him responsible for his reckless actions that led to Robert Maraj’s death!”

Polevich’s lawyer Marc Gann told Law & Crime that his client has a “tremendous amount of empathy for the family, the loss that they‘ve suffered, and expressed condolences.” In February, Nassau County Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick confirmed during a press conference that Polevich was well aware of his actions, saying: “He got out of the car, looked at the deceased, got into his car and made the conscious decision to leave instead of dialing 911 and calling an ambulance for the man. He went home and secreted his vehicle.” After his arrest, Polevich was freed on a $250,000 bond.

While the grieving family has yet to put out a personal statement, Maraj’s estranged wife and Nicki’s mom Carol told Newsday that she is “very, very, very happy about the arrest.” Robert Maraj was only 64 at the time of his death.