Britney Spears’ mom sends rare video of her singing live: ‘you need to again’

Britney Spears opened up about her mom Lynne Spears in a sweet post this week. The 39-year-old pop princess rarely mentions family in her captions, but decided to speak candidly after her mom sent a throwback performance clip. “Geez… My mom sent this to me and reminded me that I can sing!!!!” she wrote. “She said ‘You never sing anymore… you need to again!!!!’”

Alongside a smattering of emojis, the “Oops I Did It Again” icon added: “I’ve actually never watched this performance… it’s definitely from a while ago!!!! It’s from one of the first trips I took alone... mostly I just remember saying ‘WOW Singapore’!!!!!”

This was the first post in a while that fans really connected to, most likely because it wasn’t cryptic. Many took to the comments section to voice how much they miss the entertainer, urging her to perform again and sending love. Her last time onstage was in 2018, before she cancelled her “Domination” residency in Las Vegas. Sadly, it may take a while for any new music to materialize with Spears tied up in an ongoing battle over conservatorship.

Back in November of 2020, Britney’s attorney stated that she won’t be working while her father Jamie Spears controls her career. The protest is an effort for the singer to freeze her father out. She has widespread support with the viral #FreeBritney movement, as fans petition to have her both financially and personally independent of her dad.

This past week, Britney was spotted out for the first time since the release of the NYT documentary Framing Britney Spears. The “Toxic” singer took a stroll outside her Thousand Oaks home with her fitness guru boyfriend Sam Asghari and son. Get more details here!