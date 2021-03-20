Khloe Kardashian thanks fan for calling out headlines that hurt her ‘soul and confidence’

Khloe Kardashian wants people to know how damaging the articles about her appearance are to “someones soul and confidence.” TikTok user Casey Walsh made a video calling out outlets for their nasty headlines about Kardashian’s “drastically changing appearance.” Walsh used a story titled “Another face of Khloe Kardashian,” that compared a photo of Khloe from 2007 and one from present day and said anyone would look different after 13 years. He also pointed out that Kardashian has worked incredibly hard getting into shape.

©Sonny Matson



Khloe Kardashian

“I’ve been watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians since that s*** came out and none of this looks unrecognizable.” Walsh continued, “Plastic surgery thing? Yeah. Do the Kardashians and every other celebrity in Hollywood use it? Yeah. Does it affect you in the slightest? No.” Walsh then said Khloe has body dysmorphia, pointing out the photo from 2007 explaining, “You realize she has body dysmorphia. She thinks she looks like that all the time.”

The instagram profile KardashianVideo reposted the video onto their page with the caption, “PREACH🙌🏼 Why can’t we just write positive comments instead. It baffles me how people spend their days writing negative comments as if it’s going to accomplish anything.” Kardashian saw the post and left a comment asking for people to realize the damage these articles make. “I don’t want anyone to kiss my a** I’m not asking for that. ” she wrote. “But what I am asking for is for people to realize just what articles like this does to someone’s soul and confidence.”



Kardashian then thanked the Casey for “being so kind.” “I am so very grateful and appreciative of anyone who stands up to bullying or people writing story’s simply for clickbait. Defending someone, Especially when we don’t know one another makes me heart happy. That’s the person I am. I like to defend what is right. Thank you everyone for your sweet comments and thank you @mackincasey for being so kind.”