The 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week: JLo, Billie Eilish, Sebastian Yatra, Will Smith, and more

TikTok has become a place for celebrities to vent, make big reveals, and share hilarious content. From Jennifer Lopez, Sebastian Yatra, Lizzo, and Rebel Wilson: Here are the 10 best TikTok’s of the week:

JENNIFER LOPEZ

JLo posted a compilation of some of her most iconic moments to Saweetie’s “Pretty B**** Freestyle” and even included some headlines about her reported breakup with Aaron Rodriguez. The 60-second clip is absolutely legendary.

BILLIE EILISH



Two days ago the Billie Eilish shocked the internet when she debuted a blonde look. Then she revealed that for the past couple of months she’s been wearing a black and green wig as she made the quiet transformation.

WILL SMITH

Will Smith had some fun by himself on St. Patricks Day.