Rebel Wilson TikTok Profile

TikTok!

The 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week: JLo, Billie Eilish, Sebastian Yatra, Will Smith, and more

These videos are epic

TikTok has become a place for celebrities to vent, make big reveals, and share hilarious content. From Jennifer Lopez, Sebastian Yatra, Lizzo, and Rebel Wilson: Here are the 10 best TikTok’s of the week:

JENNIFER LOPEZ

JLo posted a compilation of some of her most iconic moments to Saweetie’s “Pretty B**** Freestyle” and even included some headlines about her reported breakup with Aaron Rodriguez. The 60-second clip is absolutely legendary.

 
 @jlo 

Sunday brunch playlist ✨ @officialsaweetie #PrettyBitchFreestyle

 ♬ original sound - JLO 
 
 

BILLIE EILISH

Two days ago the Billie Eilish shocked the internet when she debuted a blonde look. Then she revealed that for the past couple of months she’s been wearing a black and green wig as she made the quiet transformation.

WILL SMITH

Will Smith had some fun by himself on St. Patricks Day.

 
 @willsmith 

I’m a triple threat: I’m an actor, rapper, and whatever this is.

 ♬ original sound - Amir Yass 
 
 

SEBASTIAN YATRA

One of Sebastian Yatra’s fans had a lot of time on their hands making this hilarious edit of the singer going from the stage into another reality.

 
 @sebastianyatra 

Emmmm... 🌀🪐🌪 esto lo hizo un fan que quiero mucho 😛💞

 ♬ original sound - sebastianyatra 
 
 

DIPLO

Diplo tried doing the “I’m busy right now” challenge and called his friends like Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, and Joe Jonas but turns out they were busier. Kanye West eventually answered him though.

 
 @diplo 

i was low key busy anyway #imbusyrightnow

 ♬ original sound - Diplo 
 
 

REBEL WILSON

Wilson had a whole ballroom to herself and a bicycle and decided to have some fun.

PARIS HILTON

Paris Hilton had Ashley Benson join her on her “This Is Paris” podcast and got Benson to show her secret talent.

 
 @parishilton 

I knew @ashleybenson was talented but I didn’t know she had THIS secret talent. 🤣 #ThatsHot 🔥 @thisisparispodcast @huntermarch #FYP #Lifestyle

 ♬ original sound - ParisHilton 
 
 

NICK JONAS

Nick Jonas made this hilarious edit to his favorite dance move- spinning.

REESE WITHERSPOON

Reese Witherspoon showed fans what a “lovely” day for her looks like in 30 seconds.

 
 @officialreesetiktok 

A lovely day (in 30 seconds!) ☕️☀️💕

 ♬ Lovely Day - Bill Withers 
 
 

LIZZO

Lizzo made all of Harry Styles fans jealous with these pics. The singers look like they could be on set together for their song “Juice.”

 
 @lizzo 

Reply to @cintiamontei ....

 ♬ Heart Beating - Halloween Sound Effects 
 
 

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
read more