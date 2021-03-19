The reason Hailey Bieber will keep wearing her face mask in public forever

Justin and Hailey Bieber have been promoting the use of face masks since the beginning of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, posting selfies and videos on their social media accounts and showing their followers the importance of using them.

But now that it seems like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel for the deadly COVID-19 virus, the 24-year-old model reveals she is not planning to stop using her mask anytime soon, even if the health crisis stops.

Not only is the celebrity couple using face coverings to stay healthy and keep everyone safe, but it also turns out that it helps when they are dealing with paparazzi and photographers.

Hailey explained that she is now including the mask in her outfits because she can keep her privacy a little more.

“One thing I do like is that the paparazzi can’t see your face,” admitting that as a young woman, “It’s very weird having all these grown men following you around all the time.”

Hailey says that although it can be “frustrating, having to breath my same air and wear this everywhere,” she may never stop wearing the mask in public because she doesn‘t think she will ever get used to having her picture taken by photographers on the street.

The model and entrepreneur who is about to launch her own beauty brand, had previously opened up about the lack of privacy she faces.