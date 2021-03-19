Billie Eilish shocks everyone revealing her iconic hair was actually a wig

Billie Eilish left her fans shocked and confused after posting a TikTok on her personal account, revealing she had been wearing a black and green wig while going through a complete hair transformation underneath.
The 19-year-old Grammy winner is about to begin a whole new era and she is ready to start fresh, and this also includes her hair! Now debuting a stunning platinum blond.
And while it takes a lot of effort going from dark to a lighter blond, no one realized she had been wearing a wig for two months while making the big change.
Billie previously teased that the transformation was about to begin, announcing that a new era was approaching in December, right after releasing her successful documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry.
However during her latest public appearance the performer kept her iconic look, winning a Grammy award and giving the sweetest words to Megan Thee Stallion, but fans of the star didn’t notice anything strange.
Now Billie’s hair stylist is giving us a little behind the scenes from the complex process it took for the perfect shade of blond, which took about six weeks to be completed.
Some of her closest friends, fans and fellow artists commented on the incredible transformation, with Bella Hadid writing under Billie’s Instagram post “Ok LOVE,” Chloe Bailey stating “i’m obsessed” and even an account with the username Hannah Montana commenting “I knew I was missing a wig.”