Billie Eilish shocks everyone revealing her iconic hair was actually a wig

Billie Eilish left her fans shocked and confused after posting a TikTok on her personal account, revealing she had been wearing a black and green wig while going through a complete hair transformation underneath.

The 19-year-old Grammy winner is about to begin a whole new era and she is ready to start fresh, and this also includes her hair! Now debuting a stunning platinum blond.

And while it takes a lot of effort going from dark to a lighter blond, no one realized she had been wearing a wig for two months while making the big change.

Billie previously teased that the transformation was about to begin, announcing that a new era was approaching in December, right after releasing her successful documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry.

However during her latest public appearance the performer kept her iconic look, winning a Grammy award and giving the sweetest words to Megan Thee Stallion, but fans of the star didn’t notice anything strange.

Now Billie’s hair stylist is giving us a little behind the scenes from the complex process it took for the perfect shade of blond, which took about six weeks to be completed.