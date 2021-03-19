Blue Ivy Carter holding her very first Grammy proves the fruit doesn’t fall far from the tree

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter just won her first Grammy, and her mom is making sure the world knows how proud she is. The rising star received a virtual tribute from the singer, in which two photos were included.

In the snaps Beyoncé shared on Instagram, Blue appears posing with her trophy while wearing a crown referencing late rapper and songwriter, the Notorious B.I.G., known for being one of the greatest rappers of all time.

©@beyonce



Blue Ivy Carter holding her very first Grammy

Carter won her first award for “Brown Skin Girl,” becoming the second youngest artist to win a Grammy Award. During the 2021 Grammy Awards, Beyoncé also officially become the most-winning singer in the 63-year history of the Academy. The global superstar earned 28 trophies the night of Sunday, March 14, including her most recent wins for Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl” and Best Rap Performance for her ”Savage” collaboration with fellow Texas native Megan Thee Stallion.

“Thank you guys so much. Oh my god. I am so honored. I am so excited. Thank you, guys. As an artist, I believe it‘s my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times. It has been such a difficult time, so I wanted to uplift, encourage, and celebrate all of the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world,” the singer said.

©@beyonce



“Congratulations Blue. She won a Grammy tonight. I’m so proud of you, and I’m so honored to be your mommy,” said Beyonce

“This is so overwhelming. I’ve been working my whole life, since nine years old, and I can’t believe this happened. This is such a magical night. Thank you so much. I know my daughter is watching; two daughters and my son, y’all, are all watching,” she said.