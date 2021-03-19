Cardi B’s 2-year-old daughter Kulture shows off her $5,000 Chanel purse

Cardi B’s 2-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus , is already coming for her mom’s purse collection.

On Friday, March 19, the Bronx-born rapper shared a sweet snap of her daughter showing off her brand new Chanel purse: a white quilted flap bag with a chain strap and the luxury label’s name spelled out in bold gold letters across the front. The bag is part of Chanel’s Spring 2020 collection and the same style recently sold for a whopping $4,900 on The RealReal.

Cardi posted the black-and-white photo to her Instagram stories, simply writing “Lucky,” in the caption. This comes following the rapper modeling her own head-to-toe Chanel look on Instagram, where she rocked a white logo-embellished crop top, striped buttoned miniskirt, and a large navy blue flap bag.

©Cardi B





Even though she’s just 2 years old, this is far from the first time we’ve seen Kulture rock her very own designer duds. The young fashionista and her famous mama previously posed in mommy-and-me matching Burberry outfits, plus, she’s also sported looks from different luxury brands including Balenciaga and Moschino on social media.

Over the summer, Kulture’s father, Offset, was criticized for gifting his daughter a pink Hermès Birkin bag for her second birthday, as the purse is worth around $10,000.

Of course, his wife came to his defense, letting the world know that the whole family has to match when it comes to their expensive taste.

“If I’m fly and daddy’s fly, then so is the kid,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “If I was looking like a bad b***h, expensive b***h, and I had my kid looking like a bum bum, then y’all would talk s**t. So I’m not mad that daddy bought baby a Birkin. She going to match mommy.”