Britney Spears was spotted out for the first time in months with her son and boyfriend

Britney Spears has been laying low since the New York Times documentary on Hulu, ‘Framing Britney Spears,’ aired in February. Since then, she has only posted a few Tweets regarding the controversy surrounding the film but aside from that, Spears hasn’t been seen out until this week.

Britney Spears seen out for the first time in months.

On Tuesday, the ‘Toxic’ singer was spotted walking outside her home in Thousand Oaks, CA with her fitness guru boyfriend Sam Asghari and one of the singer’s sons. For her Tuesday afternoon walk, the 39-year-old wore a turquoise long-sleeve shirt, white shorts, turquoise flip flops and a white mask.

The group seemed to be getting back from a coffee run as the three all had Starbucks drinks in their hands. While on their walk, Spears, her son, and Asghari passed a restaurant with a bunny statue outside that Spears stopped to take a picture with.

Britney Spears had to pose with this bunny statue while out Tuesday.

In other Spears news, supposedly the singer is open to doing a Meghan Markle and Prince Harry style interview with Oprah Winfrey . Entertainment Report came out with this news as a source close to Spears said, “Britney has considered speaking out about her past, mostly because she doesn‘t feel others should tell her story,” a source told ET.

“She’s always hated doing interviews but if she ever takes that step, Oprah would most likely be her first choice. At this point, there is no plan in the works for her to do an interview but when she does, there will be steps Britney would need to take before speaking out.”