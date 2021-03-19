Britney Spears was spotted out for the first time in months with her son and boyfriend

Britney Spears has been laying low since the New York Times documentary on Hulu, ‘Framing Britney Spears,’ aired in February. Since then, she has only posted a few Tweets regarding the controversy surrounding the film but aside from that, Spears hasn’t been seen out until this week.
On Tuesday, the ‘Toxic’ singer was spotted walking outside her home in Thousand Oaks, CA with her fitness guru boyfriend Sam Asghari and one of the singer’s sons. For her Tuesday afternoon walk, the 39-year-old wore a turquoise long-sleeve shirt, white shorts, turquoise flip flops and a white mask.
The group seemed to be getting back from a coffee run as the three all had Starbucks drinks in their hands. While on their walk, Spears, her son, and Asghari passed a restaurant with a bunny statue outside that Spears stopped to take a picture with.
In other Spears news, supposedly the singer is open to doing a Meghan Markle and Prince Harry style interview with Oprah Winfrey . Entertainment Report came out with this news as a source close to Spears said, “Britney has considered speaking out about her past, mostly because she doesn‘t feel others should tell her story,” a source told ET.
“She’s always hated doing interviews but if she ever takes that step, Oprah would most likely be her first choice. At this point, there is no plan in the works for her to do an interview but when she does, there will be steps Britney would need to take before speaking out.”
The source continued, “Britney has been much happier lately and those closest to her feel it‘s because she’s received such tremendous support from her fans,“ said the source. “The release of the documentary has inspired an outpouring of more love than ever. While she hasn’t been able to make changes to her conservatorship, she’s received millions of messages from fans on social media and she feels far more understood.”