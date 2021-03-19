Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner finally speak on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce

Since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from her husband of 6 years, Kanye West , the whole family has kept quiet about the situation. But now, two important figures in the family have finally spoken out.

Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner , and her ex-husband, Caitlyn Jenner , both broke their silence on this split this week, giving insight into the family’s outlook on the entire situation.

Kris stopped by The Kyle & Jackie O Show on Thursday, where she was asked about her daughter’s decision to end her latest marriage.

“I think it’s always going to be hard anytime, you know, there’s a lot of kids,” she said. “The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and supportive and we love each other very, very much, so all I want is for those two kids to be happy. And I want the kids to be happy. That’s the goal.”

She continued, saying that all she wants for her family is to “be able to have the love and appreciation of one another, and that everyone’s OK. That’s what you want as a mom.”

Kardashian’s former stepfather also commented on the pair’s decision to split on the very same day, telling Access Hollywood on Thursday that fans will see the breakup unfold on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“I love Kimberly. Honestly, I love Kanye. I have had a very good relationship with Kanye. I wish them both nothing but the best,” Caitlyn said. “But, as far as speaking about that, that is their story to tell, not mine. And I think you might learn some things in the final episode, I wouldn’t be surprised – although I haven’t seen the show, but I do remember shooting scenes. And yeah, I think it should be pretty interesting.”

In February, following months of reports surrounding the state of their marriage, TMZ confirmed that Kardashian filed for divorce from the father of their four children North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 22 months.

While multiple issues contributed to the dissolution of their marriage, a major catalyst happened seven months prior, when West revealed during his presidential campaign rally that the pair almost aborted their eldest child, North.

That same month, Kanye took to Twitter to claim Kardashian tried to “lock him up” and revealed he tried to divorce her two years prior. While he ended up apologizing, their relationship never fully bounced back.