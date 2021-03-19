Zayn Malik opens up about fatherhood and ‘wicked mom’ Gigi Hadid

Parenthood has been an “easy” adjustment for Zayn Malik . The 28-year-old singer recently opened up in an interview on Valentine in the Morning about fatherhood and how his life has changed since he and Gigi Hadid welcomed their first child, daughter Khai, last year.

“Honestly, it’s amazing,” Zayn said of fatherhood. “A lot of people that I was speaking to, like obviously before she was born and stuff, were like, ‘It’s a big adjustment, and it’s going to be a massive change and stuff.’ But honestly, she’s an amazing baby and it’s been really easy for me and [Gigi] to kind of like just ease into it, I guess. She kind of made it easy for us. She sleeps really well. She loves her milk.”

“It’s just feeding and changing diapers at the minute,” he added. “It’s wicked. I’m enjoying it, for sure.”

The former One Direction member admitted that he “didn’t expect to be quite like so into” being a dad. “I was always like into myself, doing my own thing like writing, recording making music. I was very focused on my career,” Zayn confessed. “I had time for my relationship and stuff too, but it was still solely about me.”

However, now the proud dad of one enjoys spending his days with his baby girl. “The fact that [Khai’s] been so easy to kind of just adjust to has been surprising to me because I just love spending my days with her, hanging out with her, just doing really relaxing chill stuff,” Zayn shared. “Just watching kid shows on TV, on Netflix, and learning nursery rhymes, just rolling around with her and just singing to her. It’s a really different pace of life, but it’s been really easy to adjust to it, for sure. I think that’s the most surprising thing.”

The singer also praised Gigi, 25, during the interview, calling her a ”wicked mom.” “Obviously, she’s really a big help with everything and yeah, she’s doing well,” he said.

The couple’s daughter was born last September. Announcing Khai’s arrival on Instagram, Zayn sweetly wrote, “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x.”