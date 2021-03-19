Khloe Kardashian tells Kim she is a high-risk carrier for pregnancy and is scared of surrogacy

Tonight is the beginning of the end of Keeping Up With The Kardashian era. A teaser for the premiere of the season finale shows a vulnerable side of Khloe Kardashian as she confides in her big sister Kim Kardashian about her struggles with pregnancy. It‘s a topic Kim knows well, she had several complications throughout her first pregnancy like Preeclampsia, and Placenta accreta, per DailyMail. According to Khloe, she almost miscarried with True and has an 80 percent chance of miscarrying her 2nd child. Read the heartbreaking details below, per E! Online.

Khloe, True, Tristan

In the clip, the Kardashians are talking about Khloe’s eggs she is fertilizing with Tristan Thompson. Khloe tells Kim her Doctor was concerned after doing a blood panel because she found out she would be “a high risk carrier for a pregnancy.” Khloe then revealed shocking statistics before stating she wasn’t going to get into specifics on camera. “I’m not going to get into specifics on camera, but they said it’s an 80 something percent chance that I’ll miscarry. I almost miscarried with True at the beginning, but I didn’t know that was like a lingering thing.” She explained.



Khloe vents in her confessional saying the whole is hard to digest. “This is all really, like, shocking to me. All I’m trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family and it just... I seem to be running into more and more roadblocks and it’s really hard for me to digest.” The Good American founder continued, explaining the Doctor said, “she would be afraid if my embryos are so hard to create, she would feel terrible putting one in without warning me that most likely I wouldn’t be able to carry.”