Johnny Depp’s appeal could overturn domestic abuse verdict

Johnny Depp continues his fight against The Sun, after he announced he wouldn’t give up, following the verdict of the legal case that described him as a “wife beater.”

Loading the player...

The 57-year-old actor is said to have gained consideration by lawmakers in the UK, to overturn the libel case that affected his professional career and personal life, including his participation in Fantastic Beasts, as he was replaced with Mads Mikkelsen.

The continuation of the legal case will take place today, now that the star seeks to appeal and potentially change the final resolution.

Mads Mikkelsen is in talks to replace Johnny Depp as Grindelwald in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'



(via @Deadline) pic.twitter.com/j6A9tIv5pv — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 10, 2020

This new update follows the controversial trial that Amber Heard and Depp endured, lasting three weeks, and including the testimony of the 34-year-old star of Aquaman.

Last summer, the London High Court ruled that Depp attacked the actress on different occasions, stating that the description of the actor in The Sun was “substantially true,” and adding that he even made Amber “fear for her life” during their failed marriage.