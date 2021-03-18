The reason Matt Damon had to spend $3500 on red wine

Matt Damon will go to great lengths to impress the people he admires! As it was revealed by his friend and fellow actor Anthony Mackie.

Anthony, who plays the role of Sam Wilson in Avengers: Endgame recently described one of the funniest moments he experienced with Matt, involving a number of pricey cases of red wine in 2010.

The 50-year-old star of Bourne has admired Hollywood legend Christopher Walken for a long time, known for iconic movies such as Catch Me If You Can, Pulp Fiction and Batman Returns, so when Matt finally had the opportunity to meet Walken he didn’t hesitate once.

Anthony described the encounter of the two actors, explaining that he was at that time working with Christopher on a Broadway show, and when Matt found out he immediately figured a way to invite him to his house.

He recalled the conversation and said, “Yo, you‘re doing a show with Chris Walken, you’ve gotta bring him to my house. I’m inviting a bunch of people to my house, I’ll send you a car. You’ve got to get Chris Walken in the car and bring him to my place.”

Matt was so excited to meet the icon that he rushed to the store to buy Christopher’s favorite wine, which is ‘Opus One,’ a red wine blend from Napa that costs $500 per bottle.