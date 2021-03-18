Hailey Bieber reveals why she wanted to ‘hide’ after marrying Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber is giving fans a more detailed look at her relationship with her husband, Justin Bieber .

While they didn’t get married until 2018, the pair has known one another for over a decade. They first met in 2009, when the model showed up for the singer’s performance on The Today Show. Years later, they formed a friendship and briefly dated in 2016. They ended up rekindling their romance in 2018 before tying the knot later that year.

For her Elle cover story this month, Hailey explains why their relationship was able to progress so quickly once they got back together in 2018. She explains that Justin was “at a stage of his life where he could make decisions like, ‘I’m done with girls, and I’m done with fooling around, and I’m done with partying.’”

The model continued, “We were friends first for a really long time before there was anything romantic, but we always knew that we were aligned on what we wanted in our future. We had talked about wanting to be married young and having a family young and building a life. Even before we knew we wanted to be with each other.”

After first getting married at a court house in New York, the couple exchanged vows once again during a 2019 wedding with friends and family in South Carolina. Luckily for the model, she didn’t mind waiting a year to celebrate that next chapter.

“I mean, I was married when I was 21, two months before I turned 22, which is insanely young,” the star explained. “And sounds almost ridiculous when you say it out loud. Although I do think for somebody like me and somebody like Justin, [it’s different]. We’ve seen a lot for our age. We have both lived enough life to know that’s what we wanted.”