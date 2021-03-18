Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of domestic abuse amid controversial divorce

Angelina Jolie will share her experience with domestic abuse during her marriage with Brad Pitt, as they initiate final custody and financial agreements on their difficult divorce.

The actress and director recently filed documentation, detailing the incidents with her ex-husband, and revealing that she is prepared to offer “proof and authority” in support of the controversial claims.

Documents also indicate that she would be providing her testimony, and the testimony of all of their children, 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zahara, 14-year-old Shiloh, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, would also be available for the ongoing legal case.

It had been previously reported that their eldest son Maddox got into an altercation with Brad in 2016 during a flight, which led Angelina to file for divorce in September of that year, however the accusations were later dismissed.

©GettyImages



Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and Maddox Jolie-Pitt

The former Hollywood couple split up five years ago and have been enduring a legal battle over the custody of their children.

While Angelina has admitted that “the past few years have been pretty hard” for her, another source commented on the recent documents, explaining that her proof of domestic violence “is just another case of Angelina changing the narrative when it suits her.”