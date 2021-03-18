David Foster was ‘annoyed’ that Katharine McPhee publicly revealed their baby’s name

Katharine McPhee was excited to share the name of her first born child, Rennie David Foster, with the world. Her husband, David Foster, on the other hand, wasn’t as happy with her decision.

On March 18, during an interview with SiriusXM‘s The Jess Cagle Show, the singer admitted that Foster wasn’t thrilled that she revealed their newborn’s name on the Today Show.

“Well, I, you know, my husband was kind of annoyed,” the American Idol alum revealed to co-hosts Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham. “I said, ‘What was I supposed to say? Nothing like, I’m sorry, we’re not sharing the name.’ Cause we don’t want to be like that pretentious over the name, but just—it’s the only kind of thing you can hold on to that feels private, you know, that you can kind of keep.”

She continued, “But Hoda [Kotb] just asked me on the Today Show like, ‘What’s his name?’ And I didn’t want to be like, ‘Sorry, we’re not sharing it.’”

Julia replied, saying, “You can‘t say no to Hoda.” To which Katharine agreed, “You can’t say no to Hoda. My husband’s friends with her, too. So anyway, I think he’s like a little bit—he’s just like, ‘It’s the only thing we have to keep private.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m sorry. She asked me the question.’”

Since their little one’s name is already out there, McPhee went into further detail during the interview, revealing the origin of his name and expressing that they are “so in love with him.”

“It’s so original. And it came to us like honestly, two hours before he was born,” she said. “So, it’s a really great—it’s a family name, but one of his family members didn’t tell us about [the name] til hours before he was born. And I kind of like—it sort of took my breath away. I was waiting for something like that. And I just didn’t think it would happen.”

She continued, explaining that they had a name picked out, but it didn’t have as much personal meaning.

“We were going to name him something totally different, which was a great name, but not something that meant something,” she continued. “So anyway, yes, the cat‘s out of the bag. It’s not like, you know, we’re the only people who’ve named our child something, but it’s just, we wanted to keep it as private as long as we could. So anyway, I’m in trouble, but hopefully, hopefully my husband won’t be too mad.”