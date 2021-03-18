Elsa Pataky ordered a massive balloon bouquet to celebrate her twin sons’ birthday

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are not only fitness goals, have you seen the two in the gym? They’re also the epitome of family goals. The couple, who met and wed in 2010, have three children together, one 9-year-old daughter named Sasha and 7-year-old twin sons, India Rose and Tristan.

The twin’s birthday is today and Pataky was getting ready for it by decorating the family’s house in Byron Bay yesterday. The Spanish actress and model was spotted receiving a bundle of balloons at her home on Wednesday.

©GrosbyGroup



Elsa Pataky happily received an order of balloons for her twin sons’ birthday.

It’s unknown what exactly the couple plans on doing to celebrate their son’s birthday but either way it will be a celebration.