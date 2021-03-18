Gwen Stefani asks Ellen Degeneres to be her Maid of Honor when she marries Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani has her eyes on her future maid of honor. Stefani joined Ellen Degeneres virtually on Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and talked about her upcoming wedding and living the ranch life with Black Shelton. Stefani and Shelton may not have a wedding date but the world is eager to see The Voice judges tie the knot. Even Miley Cyrus offered to be their wedding singer. During the episode, Degeneres asks the bride to be, “You haven’t been here since you’ve been engaged- what’s happening with the wedding planning? I know Miley Cyrus said that she would sing at your wedding. Is there anything I can do?” Stefani and Degeneres have been friends for years so her response was perfect.

©GrosbyGroup



Gwen Stefani and Ellen Degeneres

The “Slow Clap” singer responded “I was thinking about that a lot and I was thinking, I was picturing like a mauve, like, bride‘s maid. Maybe maid of honor, you know?” Stefani may have been joking but she already had Stefani’s whole look planned, “We can put some extensions in and we can do, like make it full, like, full flower arrangements. All that stuff.” Stefani explained. Ellen was happy to help and responded, “You just tell me the time and the place and I will be there. I don‘t mind doing any of that for you, because you’re my friend and anything you ask, I will wear. I will put extensions in my hair. Anything at all. That’s how much I love you, Gwen.”

©GrosbyGroup



Gwen Stefani and Ellen Degeneres 2004



As for the farm? Stefani said she was “cooking cleaning, doing laundry” and homeschooling. They found baby hogs, armadillos, and even used chainsaws. Watch the full clip below: