Did Scott Disick break up with Sofia Richie because of Kourtney Kardashian?

It‘s always nice when you have someone to talk to about your breakups. It’s not usually your ex but in a recent clip from the upcoming season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott Disick opened up to his ex Kourtney Kardashian about his break up with Sofia Richie. And it seems like his relationship with Kourtney had more than a little bit to do with it.

In the clip, the Poosh founder is sipping on what looks like chilled white wine in her pajamas before asking Scott how he was doing after hearing he and Sofia were “on a break.” Disick explains, “I don’t know, I just think people come into our lives and think it’s maybe easier than they think.” After Kourtney asks what he means Disick explains that it wasn’t easy for Sofia when he and Kourtney have such a close friendship. “But it’s very true that we do come with a lot of baggage. And it’s definitely not easy that we see each other, work together and are friends. When you first get with someone, everybody is making changes and [like], ‘Oh, I’ll do anything because I’m so happy or so in love, so excited’ and in the end when it sinks in and becomes real life, it’s a lot different.”

Disick even admitted the task would be hard for him, “I don’t think I can do it the other way around, but I’ve always been clear that my priority has been my children and my life with them and I’ve even put it out there that taking care of you is one of my priorities.”

In a confessional the “Flip it Like Disick” star called Sofia a “trooper.” “I realize that Sofia has been an absolute trooper, but the truth is, anybody dating somebody is going to feel neglected when their significant other is spending more time with their ex than with them,” Disick said. The story is similar to reports at the time of their split. Last year a source told Page Six that “Kourtney didn’t make it easy” for her and “you can only tolerate that kind of treatment for so long.”