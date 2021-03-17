Tiger Woods is recovering at home after dangerous car accident

Tiger Woods is finally recovering back home, following the terrifying car crash that left him in the hospital for three weeks.

The golf star suffered a series of injuries on his leg and was immediately taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he underwent a complex surgery that could potentially damage his professional career.

Woods had reportedly “open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones.”

He was later transferred to Cedars-Sinai on February 26, and he is now releasing a statement on his personal Twitter account, expressing his appreciation for his fans, family and colleagues.

“Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.”

Adding that he would be “recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day,” and thanking both medical centers, “surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff,” for their incredible care.

Tiger was also honored during the final round of the WGC Workday Championship in Florida, where golf players wore his signature red and black shirt.

The star acknowledged the special gesture, explaining that he “truly felt the support.”