Tiffany Haddish Grammy for Best Comedy Album is another win for Black women in entertainment

Actress, comedian, and author Tiffany Haddish just became the sixth woman and second Black woman in the Grammy Awards history to ever win for Best Comedy Album for her Black Mitzvah Netflix special. The 41-year-old Los Angeles native took social media to share how she found out she was the winner.

While filming the upcoming CBS show, Kids Say the Darndest Things, the producer started feeding her lines into her earpiece about her nomination to drop later the news that made her emotional. “I’m just happy to be nominated, personally,” said Haddish, following the instruction to say she is being nominated multiple times.

Chika announces Tiffany Haddish as winner of the Best Comedy Album for ‘Black Mitzvah’ onstage for the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony broadcast on March 14, 2021.

Her producer continues adding “I just won a Grammy,” lines that left the star confused and in disbelief. “I just what? I just won a Grammy?” she says in shock. “Are you serious?” she asked him.

“Tell them all you just won a Grammy. Congratulations! You just won Best Comedy Album,” he reassured.

“Y‘all serious?” she says. “I really won? You know, a Black woman hasn’t won in that category since 1986? A Black woman hasn’t won in that category since Whoopi Goldberg,” she told the kids.

The Grammy Award-winning comedian proceeds to explain to her guests the reason why she was crying. “It’s a lot of bumpy roads that you cross, and it’s a lot of times you feel like, ’What? Am I doing the right thing? Is this good enough? Am I good enough? Am I strong enough to do this job?’ And you just have to believe in yourself as much as you can, and against all odds, you just say, ‘You know what? I’m gonna put my best foot forward, and I’m gonna give the world the best that I’ve got,’” she said, adding that “Anything is possible.”

“The Producers decided to tell me I WON a Grammy while I was interviewing these two young ladies Lauren and Ava, that want to someday be president of the United States of America,” she said on Instagram. “I was flooded with a such a since of accomplishment and relief. I kinda didn’t know what to say. I just wanted to cry but I knew it would have confused the babies. So I decided to use that moment to teach and share my feelings. Thank you @recordingacademy for the honor. Thank you to everyone that made #blackmitzvah happen.”



