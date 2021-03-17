Alessandra Ambrosio confirms romance with Richard Lee with dinner date PDA

Things are heating up between Alessandra Ambrosio and her model beau Richard Lee.

The couple was first spotted together a few weeks back, and ever since, they seem to be absolutely inseparable.

On Monday night, they were spotted on a dinner date in Los Angeles, where they confirmed their relationship with a passionate kiss and some more PDA. The model duo was dining at a popular restaurant for the stars, Katsuya.

Ambrosio looked completely smitten as she grinned up at Lee while he leaned down to give her a kiss on the lips and a sweet peck on top of her head. While her man kept things simple in all black, the 39-year-old supermodel looked ready for spring in a lilac sweater and a gorgeous cream coat.

These two were first seen together in late February, when they went on a dinner date to Nobu in Malibu. Only a week later, they were seen on the move once again, shopping for food together and packing on the PDA at another restaurant.

It seems like these two have a lot in common, as they’re both involved in the modeling world. While Richard may not be as well-known as his girlfriend, he is represented by famous modeling agencies Wilhelmina and LA Models.

She hinted at the relationship in an Instagram post earlier this month. as she posed on a balcony while staring out at the water. While the photos showed the model alone, in her caption, she wrote, “’Heaven is a place on Earth with you Tell me all the things you wanna do.’”