Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

HONEYMOON

Did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had a secret wedding?

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom might be living the honeymoon life in Hawaii, now that the singer sparked rumors of a possible secret wedding, wearing a simple gold band on her left ring finger.

Following Orlando’s proposal in 2019, the couple had plans to tie the knot in Japan last year, but with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it seems like they have opted for a private, tropical ceremony.

  

The pair is currently in Hawaii with their baby daughter Daisy, and Orlando’s 10-year-old son Flynn, spending a great time together as a family, going for romantic strolls, and hitting the beach.

Katy was spotted wearing a casual outfit, paired with a minimalistic gold ring, instead of the stunning ruby and diamond flower rock Orlando gave to her when he proposed.

Katy Perry's engagement ring©Instagram
Katy Perry‘s engagement ring

While the two Hollywood stars have yet to announce an official statement, the change of jewelry could suggest that they preferred having a secret wedding.

The pop-star recently celebrated the actor’s 44th birthday, sharing some never-before-seen photos of their life together, including the beginning of their relationship, a selfie after their engagement, and all their adventures while traveling around the world.

Katy Perry wishes a happy birthday to Orlando Bloom sharing never-before-seen photos©@katyperry

Katy also promised she would be releasing a new documentary, sharing more of their private life and some behind the scenes footage of her music career.

If news of the secret wedding is true, this would be the second wedding for both, following Orlando’s marriage with Miranda Kerr and Katy’s marriage with Russell Brand.

