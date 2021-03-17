Did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had a secret wedding?

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom might be living the honeymoon life in Hawaii, now that the singer sparked rumors of a possible secret wedding, wearing a simple gold band on her left ring finger.

Loading the player...

Following Orlando’s proposal in 2019, the couple had plans to tie the knot in Japan last year, but with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it seems like they have opted for a private, tropical ceremony.

Katy Perry was spotted wearing what appears to be a wedding ring earlier today 💍👀



📸 MEGA, Page Six. pic.twitter.com/5hTWb8Xbgb — KATY PERRY NEWS (@KPInfos_) March 16, 2021

The pair is currently in Hawaii with their baby daughter Daisy, and Orlando’s 10-year-old son Flynn, spending a great time together as a family, going for romantic strolls, and hitting the beach.

Katy was spotted wearing a casual outfit, paired with a minimalistic gold ring, instead of the stunning ruby and diamond flower rock Orlando gave to her when he proposed.

©Instagram



Katy Perry‘s engagement ring

While the two Hollywood stars have yet to announce an official statement, the change of jewelry could suggest that they preferred having a secret wedding.

The pop-star recently celebrated the actor’s 44th birthday, sharing some never-before-seen photos of their life together, including the beginning of their relationship, a selfie after their engagement, and all their adventures while traveling around the world.

Katy also promised she would be releasing a new documentary, sharing more of their private life and some behind the scenes footage of her music career.