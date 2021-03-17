The Kelly Clarkson Show - Season 2

Nick Jonas said his dream movie role is to play Bruce Springsteen

The 28-year-old told Apple music about his career aspirations.

Spoken like a true Jersey guy!  Nick Jonas  is known for his musical talents as a member of the  Jonas Brothers  and a solo artist. He also has gotten his acting feet wet by starring in films such as ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,’ and ‘Careful What You Wish For.’

 

Now, he revealed his ideal movie role which would be to play fellow New Jersey native, Bruce Springsteen.

“Growing up in New Jersey, Bruce obviously has a special place in my heart and my creative life, and it is a dream of mine… to play him in a movie one day and tell his story in some way that would be honouring to him and that he could be involved with (sic),” the singer told Zane Lowe on Apple Music.

 

“I could only hope to have a career as lengthy as his and as important as his has been to people,” the 28-year-old continued.

“And that was the thing that really stood out to me after going to a show is just, he’s been a champion for his fans his entire career, and you see it at the shows. It’s about them. Every moment’s about them, them having the best experience, best night of their week, their life, their year, whatever,” the singer said.

“Me and the brothers kind of said that about our shows. It’s like, we always want to make sure that our artistic vision comes through and that we’re saying what we want to say, but we also want this to be the best night of our fans’ week or month or year. So we try to bring that same energy and that’s all thanks to Bruce’s model,” Jonas said.

