Nick Jonas said his dream movie role is to play Bruce Springsteen

Spoken like a true Jersey guy! Nick Jonas is known for his musical talents as a member of the Jonas Brothers and a solo artist. He also has gotten his acting feet wet by starring in films such as ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,’ and ‘Careful What You Wish For.’

Now, he revealed his ideal movie role which would be to play fellow New Jersey native, Bruce Springsteen.

“Growing up in New Jersey, Bruce obviously has a special place in my heart and my creative life, and it is a dream of mine… to play him in a movie one day and tell his story in some way that would be honouring to him and that he could be involved with (sic),” the singer told Zane Lowe on Apple Music.

“I could only hope to have a career as lengthy as his and as important as his has been to people,” the 28-year-old continued.

“And that was the thing that really stood out to me after going to a show is just, he’s been a champion for his fans his entire career, and you see it at the shows. It’s about them. Every moment’s about them, them having the best experience, best night of their week, their life, their year, whatever,” the singer said.