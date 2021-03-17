Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are ‘willing to do whatever it takes to stay together’

Following reports that they broke up over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are committed to doing everything they can to fix their relationship.

Though the power couple isn’t broken up, they did confirm that their romance has been on shaky ground lately. Following this news, they reunited in the Dominican Republic on Sunday, where J.Lo has been filming her upcoming romantic comedy, Shotgun Wedding.

“Alex flew to the Dominican Republic, and Jennifer was excited to see him in person,” a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE. “They want to spend time in person to figure out their life together.”

On March 13, in a brief statement just hours after breakup rumors hit the internet, the couple denied the split, but admitted they’ve been “working through some things” in their relationship.

“The past few days were upsetting and stressful,” a source close to Lopez explains. “She and Alex have a lot of issues they hope they can work through, but they both seem willing to do whatever it takes to stay together.”

The source goes on to say that trouble in their relationship has been brewing for a while, admitting, “She’s been contemplating breaking up with Alex for six months.”

Back in February, in her Allure cover story, the singer hinted at trouble in paradise, telling the magazine that she and her fiancé recently started going to couples‘ therapy.

“I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship,” she said at the time, adding that they had to pause all of their wedding planning after being forced to cancel two ceremonies due to the ongoing pandemic.