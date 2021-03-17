Serena Williams supported Kelly Rowland like the good friend she is

We love seeing friends supporting each other, especially celebrity friends. We know that tennis pro Serena Williams and former Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland are BFFs and Williams further proved it when she posted a video to her Instagram story earlier this week.

The 39-year-old took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday to show the items that Rowland gifted her friend from her new JustFab collection. One of the pieces was a grey one-shoulder knit dress. In the clip, Williams is seen laying out the dress flat on a table and she’s heard saying, “I’m about to body this dress.”

©Serena Williams



Serena Williams showing off her new dress from Kelly Rowland.

Then, the next story shows Williams modeling the dress in her mirror to her 13 million Instagram followers looking stunning while showing off her curves. The next shot showed the tennis icon in a full body photo posing in the light grey knit dress and she paired white sandals with it. It was a perfect springtime look!