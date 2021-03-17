The Imagine Ball Honoring Serena Williams Benefitting Imagine LA Presented By John Terzian & Val Vogt

Serena Williams supported Kelly Rowland like the good friend she is

The tennis pro took to her Instagram stories to show off her curves in the stunning dress.

We love seeing friends supporting each other, especially celebrity friends. We know that tennis pro  Serena Williams  and former Destiny’s Child singer  Kelly Rowland  are BFFs and Williams further proved it when she posted a video to her Instagram story earlier this week.

 

The 39-year-old took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday to show the items that Rowland gifted her friend from her new JustFab collection. One of the pieces was a grey one-shoulder knit dress. In the clip, Williams is seen laying out the dress flat on a table and she’s heard saying, “I’m about to body this dress.”

Serena Williams Instagram story©Serena Williams
Serena Williams showing off her new dress from Kelly Rowland.

Then, the next story shows Williams modeling the dress in her mirror to her 13 million Instagram followers looking stunning while showing off her curves. The next shot showed the tennis icon in a full body photo posing in the light grey knit dress and she paired white sandals with it. It was a perfect springtime look!

Serena Williams on Instagram©Serena Williams
Serena Williams looked stunning in one of Kelly’s pieces from her JustFab collection.

The dress is a part of Rowland’s JustFabOnline collection which was created during the midst of the pandemic, according to the Daily Mail. Williams knows a thing or two about designing clothes as she too has her own clothing line called, S by Serena.

 
It’s always great to see women supporting each other!

