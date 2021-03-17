Meet Sophie Lopez: The Colombian fashion stylist for Kate Hudson, Yalitza Aparicio, and more

London-born Colombian fashion stylist Sophie Lopez is the professional behind the looks of Kate Hudson , Goldie Hawn, Yalitza Aparicio , and many more. Although now her clientele includes mostly female powerhouses, the Los Angeles-based stylist built a career in the industry with hard work and creativity, focusing on menswear.
While living in the UK, Lopez began working at British GQ. After landing numerous “Men of The Year” covers, she decided to conquer the always-evolving world of apparel and accessories for women.
Today, the celebrity stylist has made a name by herself to the point of also adding brands such as New York & Company, Fabletics, and Bebe to her roster.
Sophie Lopez sat down with HOLA! USA to share more details about her upbringing and if there’s a fashion line in her future.