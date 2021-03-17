Antonio Bandera’s daughter Stella has a new modeling campaign for ‘regenerated nylon’

Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith’s daughter Stella Banderas is following in her famous parent’s footsteps. Stella was recently seen modeling the regenerated nylon brand 101p100, per DailyMail. Stella shared a photo from the shoot on her Instagram page and Griffith was a proud mom in the comments, writing, “OMG!!! My beauty!!! ❤️🔥❤️🔥.”

All the brand’s products are made from 100% ECONYL® regenerated nylon, which they explain is, “made by recovering nylon waste - such as fishing nets from the oceans and aquaculture, fabric scraps from mills and industrial plastic.” According to the brand, “it reduces the global warming impact of nylon by up to 90% compared with the material from oil.” Stella was praised in the comments for being a “sustainable bish” by modeling such an awesome brand. One fan wrote, “Nice, plastic waste is a big issue these days (the last 50 years to be exact).” 101p100 has been posting photos and videos from her campaign which they filmed at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Stella looks youthful and beautiful like her parents.

